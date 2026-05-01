State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,217 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,384 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $26,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,959,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,113,662,000 after purchasing an additional 179,443 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,065,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $880,199,000 after buying an additional 36,414 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,872,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $717,214,000 after buying an additional 690,773 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,124,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $479,267,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $469,216,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $541.00 to $503.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $598.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $520.55.

View Our Latest Report on HCA Healthcare

Key Stories Impacting HCA Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:HCA opened at $435.01 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $497.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.41. The stock has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.00 and a 52 week high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. HCA Healthcare's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.45 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 8,020 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.58, for a total transaction of $4,126,931.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,171,357.94. This trade represents a 40.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,411,395. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

See Also

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