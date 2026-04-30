State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $114.98 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,302 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,396 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $114,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 28,113 shares of the company's stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,818,083.90. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,715 shares of company stock worth $40,966,904. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of PG opened at $146.63 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $170.99. The company has a market capitalization of $341.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

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Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

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About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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