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State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $26.30 Million Stock Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
O'Reilly Automotive logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in O'Reilly by 3.7% in Q4 and now holds 288,312 shares valued at about $26.3M, while institutional investors own roughly 85% of the stock.
  • O'Reilly reported a Q1 beat with GAAP EPS of $0.72 vs. $0.69 est. and revenue of $4.56B (up ~10.2% y/y), marking its 33rd consecutive year of positive same‑store sales and guiding FY2026 EPS to $3.15–3.25.
  • Analysts remain largely positive — consensus rating "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $110.26 — and the stock jumped about 8.4% on the results (market cap ~$83.2B, PE ~32.5).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,312 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 11,021 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $26,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, United Community Bank raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $105.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting O'Reilly Automotive this week:

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of ORLY opened at $99.40 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.77 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 270.31% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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