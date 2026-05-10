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State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Aurora Innovation logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, buying 202,504 more shares and bringing its total to 566,105 shares valued at about $2.17 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also added to their positions, and 44.71% of Aurora’s stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors, indicating meaningful institutional interest in the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: Needham and Morgan Stanley reiterated bullish views, but the overall consensus is still “Hold” with a median price target of $11.50, while Aurora continues to report losses despite modest revenue gains.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Aurora Innovation.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR - Free Report) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,105 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 202,504 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finivi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 104,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 21.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 6.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 47,435 shares of the company's stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Report on AUR

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Aurora Innovation stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.97 million. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 40.45% and a negative net margin of 20,775.00%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Aurora Innovation

Here are the key news stories impacting Aurora Innovation this week:

Aurora Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company's core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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