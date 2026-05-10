State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.14 Million in Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,705 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Powell Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Powell Industries by 42.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,314,474 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $705,475,000 after acquiring an additional 686,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,642 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $225,263,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 65.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,067 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $187,479,000 after buying an additional 244,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,103 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $74,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,091 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $106,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company's stock.

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Powell Industries Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of POWL opened at $309.39 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $206.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.14. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $325.93.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.09). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 16.51%.The firm had revenue of $296.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Powell Industries's dividend payout ratio is 7.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Powell Industries from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Powell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Powell Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Powell Industries from $142.33 to $160.33 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded shares of Powell Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $196.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Powell Industries

Key Stories Impacting Powell Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Powell Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Powell Industries to $360 and maintained an Overweight rating, reinforcing a bullish view on the stock. Article: Benzinga report on JPMorgan price target increase

JPMorgan raised its price target on Powell Industries to $360 and maintained an Overweight rating, reinforcing a bullish view on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti increased multiple forward earnings estimates, including FY2027 and Q3/Q4 2027, suggesting expectations for stronger future profitability.

Sidoti increased multiple forward earnings estimates, including FY2027 and Q3/Q4 2027, suggesting expectations for stronger future profitability. Positive Sentiment: Powell Industries is being viewed as a trending stock and one of the top-performing dividend stocks in 2026, which may be drawing more investor attention. Article: Zacks trending stock article

Powell Industries is being viewed as a trending stock and one of the top-performing dividend stocks in 2026, which may be drawing more investor attention. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti lowered some near-term EPS estimates, including FY2026 and Q2 2027, which adds a bit of caution to the otherwise positive outlook.

Sidoti lowered some near-term EPS estimates, including FY2026 and Q2 2027, which adds a bit of caution to the otherwise positive outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest earnings report missed EPS and revenue estimates, so investors may be balancing strong future forecasts against recent execution misses.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 149,334 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.41, for a total transaction of $25,000,004.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,796,082 shares in the company, valued at $300,682,087.62. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 9,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 83,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,678,400. The trade was a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,688 shares of company stock valued at $44,535,053. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm's offerings range from medium‐voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell's products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

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