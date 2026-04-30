State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,235 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $74,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 511 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $464.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $496.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $623.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock worth $2,963,544 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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