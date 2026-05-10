State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 17,511 Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,511 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Agilysys as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the software maker's stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Agilysys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,834 shares of the software maker's stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the software maker's stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company's stock.

Get Agilysys alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGYS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agilysys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Agilysys from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Agilysys from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Agilysys

Agilysys Stock Performance

Agilysys stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.30. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.44. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $145.25.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company NASDAQ: AGYS that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company's solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agilysys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agilysys wasn't on the list.

While Agilysys currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here