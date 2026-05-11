State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 19,078 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT - Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 19,078 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $97,252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 587.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 894,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $67,943,000 after purchasing an additional 764,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,996,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $146,347,000 after purchasing an additional 541,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,803,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $668,691,000 after purchasing an additional 514,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 964,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $73,275,000 after purchasing an additional 512,449 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 3,081 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $213,698.16. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 108,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,506,902.16. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 15,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,061,690.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $560,000. This trade represents a 65.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,492 shares of company stock valued at $8,634,621. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

PTC Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC Therapeutics this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut PTC Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised PTC Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT stock opened at $73.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $72.07. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.42. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 362.45% and a negative net margin of 22.58%.The business had revenue of $272.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.04 earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company's research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC's approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

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