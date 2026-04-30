State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,744 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,048 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $91,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% in the second quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:GS opened at $906.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $267.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $869.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $865.95. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.45 and a 12 month high of $984.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total transaction of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,408,883.21. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 32,001 shares of company stock worth $30,367,306 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $922.71.

View Our Latest Report on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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