State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,918 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,222 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 7,918 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $42,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,887. The trade was a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $250.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $211.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.58. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.76 and a 52-week high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International's payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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