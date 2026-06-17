State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 61,034 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466,810 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 61,034 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.5% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board's holdings in Tesla were worth $659,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $404.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.78. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.77 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 371.25, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

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About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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