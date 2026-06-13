State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 5,714,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.17% of Intel worth $7,695,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Article Title

Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Article Title

Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Intel and other chip stocks could face downside if the AI trade proves overextended and the market starts pricing in a bubble-like scenario. Article Title

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $626.09 billion, a PE ratio of -200.92 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KGI Securities cut shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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