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State Street Corporation $STT Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
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Key Points

  • Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake by 64.3%, purchasing 8,599 additional shares to hold 21,963 shares of State Street valued at about $2.833 million.
  • State Street beat Q1 expectations, reporting $2.84 EPS versus a $2.64 consensus and $3.80B in revenue versus $3.59B expected, and recently paid a $0.84 quarterly dividend (≈2.2% yield).
  • Institutional investors own 87.44% of STT, with large moves including a new ~ $324.6M stake from the Regents of the University of California and big increases from Two Sigma and First Trust, while analysts’ consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with a $154 target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,963 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in State Street were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,576,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of State Street by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,217,802 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $141,277,000 after purchasing an additional 880,507 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of State Street by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,747,646 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $318,754,000 after purchasing an additional 738,456 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,092,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 863,666 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 528,246 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More State Street News

Here are the key news stories impacting State Street this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of State Street from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of State Street from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on State Street

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 16,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.32, for a total transaction of $2,001,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,982,059.84. This trade represents a 22.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

State Street Stock Down 0.8%

State Street stock opened at $152.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company's 50-day moving average price is $129.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.74. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.05 and a 52 week high of $156.18.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.59 billion. State Street had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. State Street's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. State Street's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.08%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for State Street (NYSE:STT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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