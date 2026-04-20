State Street Corporation $STT Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,561 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in State Street were worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,498 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 21,528 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial set a $136.00 target price on State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded State Street from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STT

State Street Stock Down 0.1%

STT stock opened at $145.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $128.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.05. State Street Corporation has a one year low of $79.56 and a one year high of $148.99.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. State Street had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. State Street's payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 16,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.32, for a total value of $2,001,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,982,059.84. The trade was a 22.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key State Street News

Here are the key news stories impacting State Street this week:

About State Street

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

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