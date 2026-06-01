Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baring Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $446.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.90 and a 52-week high of $448.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $383.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,411,892. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $454.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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