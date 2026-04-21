Steele Capital Management Inc. Has $126.19 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Steele Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,424 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 5.4% of Steele Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Steele Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $126,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of QQQ opened at $646.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $602.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.08. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $427.93 and a 52-week high of $650.00.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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