Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.9% of Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. William Blair set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $201.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm's 50-day moving average is $183.36 and its 200-day moving average is $184.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.04 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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