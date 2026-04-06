Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000. Oracle comprises approximately 0.9% of Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $146.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.19 and a 200 day moving average of $205.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $262.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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