Stepan Company $SCL Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL - Free Report) by 465.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,800 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 101,907 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.55% of Stepan worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 206.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Stepan by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company's stock.

Stepan Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -528.20 and a beta of 0.95. Stepan Company has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.00.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.57. Stepan had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.The firm had revenue of $684.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Stepan's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stepan Company will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Stepan's dividend payout ratio is currently -1,316.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Stepan from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Stepan from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCL

About Stepan

Stepan Company is a global manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals, primarily known for its development and production of surfactants and related specialty products. The company's portfolio includes a wide range of ingredients used to enhance the performance of consumer and industrial formulations, such as emulsifiers, foam control agents, odor control agents, antimicrobial products and performance additives. These products are integral components in cleaning solutions, personal care items, agrochemical formulations, coatings, oilfield treatments and polymer systems.

Serving a diverse set of end-markets, Stepan's offerings address both consumer-facing and industrial applications.

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