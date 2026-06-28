Sterling Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,852 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 14,472 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Ventas were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTR. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. The trade was a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ventas from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ventas from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.00.

View Our Latest Report on VTR

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.79. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $61.76 and a one year high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.18%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

See Also

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