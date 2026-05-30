Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 279,768 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,888 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 279,768 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.5% of Stevens Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stevens Capital Management LP's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 149,170 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $27,820,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,595,255 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $9,932,614,000 after buying an additional 2,366,978 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106,284 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $19,819,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,891 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,769,941 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $330,084,000 after buying an additional 209,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citic Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. President Capital boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.38.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $211.14 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.92 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.28 and a 200-day moving average of $189.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268 in the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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