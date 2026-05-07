Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 3,685 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP's holdings in AppLovin were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 73.5% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 76,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,664,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 114.8% in the third quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,001,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 14.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,160,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 131.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,958,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $465.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of AppLovin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $672.05.

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AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP opened at $468.83 on Thursday. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $292.87 and a 12 month high of $745.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key AppLovin News

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total transaction of $74,331,545.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,969,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,160,545,043.18. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.04, for a total transaction of $23,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,480,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,155,972,140.56. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,244 shares of company stock worth $169,584,607. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Further Reading

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