Stillwater Wealth Management Group Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Stillwater Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 396.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,081 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Stillwater Wealth Management Group's holdings in RTX were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in RTX by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $12,242,331.36. This represents a 37.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.61.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney’s GTF Advantage engine received EASA certification for the Airbus A320neo family, clearing the way for production deliveries and entry-into-service in Europe — a commercial aviation win that supports aftermarket and engine-revenue cadence. EASA Certification

Pratt & Whitney’s GTF Advantage engine received EASA certification for the Airbus A320neo family, clearing the way for production deliveries and entry-into-service in Europe — a commercial aviation win that supports aftermarket and engine-revenue cadence. Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney (an RTX business) was announced as the propulsion provider for Northrop Grumman’s YFQ-48A Talon Blue autonomous wingman — a program tie that could drive future engine and sustainment revenue in the collaborative combat aircraft space. Pratt & Whitney Powers YFQ-48A

Pratt & Whitney (an RTX business) was announced as the propulsion provider for Northrop Grumman’s YFQ-48A Talon Blue autonomous wingman — a program tie that could drive future engine and sustainment revenue in the collaborative combat aircraft space. Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney Canada launched new PT6C-67C and PW127XT MRO services in Singapore, expanding regional aftermarket support for helicopters and turboprops — a recurring revenue opportunity that strengthens Asia-Pacific service footprint. MRO Services Singapore

Pratt & Whitney Canada launched new PT6C-67C and PW127XT MRO services in Singapore, expanding regional aftermarket support for helicopters and turboprops — a recurring revenue opportunity that strengthens Asia-Pacific service footprint. Positive Sentiment: Raytheon’s RAIVEN staring sensor completed a first flight test on a UH-60 Black Hawk — a defense-electronics milestone that validates a next‑generation sensor product and supports Raytheon’s growth narrative in sensing and targeting. RAIVEN Flight Test

Raytheon’s RAIVEN staring sensor completed a first flight test on a UH-60 Black Hawk — a defense-electronics milestone that validates a next‑generation sensor product and supports Raytheon’s growth narrative in sensing and targeting. Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace won a role to supply key systems for Bell’s MV-75 FLRAA; plus broader reporting of Pentagon interest in mobilizing industrial capacity and new missile awards, both of which point to elevated defense spend that favors RTX’s portfolio and aftermarket. Collins Aerospace Win

Collins Aerospace won a role to supply key systems for Bell’s MV-75 FLRAA; plus broader reporting of Pentagon interest in mobilizing industrial capacity and new missile awards, both of which point to elevated defense spend that favors RTX’s portfolio and aftermarket. Neutral Sentiment: RTX reports Q1 results before markets open on April 21; previews and analyst metric projections are driving positioning — the print will determine whether elevated defense demand from geopolitics and commercial aerospace backlog translate into beatable results. Q1 Preview

RTX reports Q1 results before markets open on April 21; previews and analyst metric projections are driving positioning — the print will determine whether elevated defense demand from geopolitics and commercial aerospace backlog translate into beatable results. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and a valuation check highlight product milestones (RAIVEN test, engine certification) but also show the stock has pulled back modestly in the last 30 days; investors are balancing good news against a still-rich multiple. Valuation Check

Analyst notes and a valuation check highlight product milestones (RAIVEN test, engine certification) but also show the stock has pulled back modestly in the last 30 days; investors are balancing good news against a still-rich multiple. Neutral Sentiment: Several tech/gaming stories reference “RTX” in GPU branding (NVIDIA/GeForce, MSI laptops) — these are unrelated to RTX Corporation but can create headlines that confuse retail flows. MSI/RTX GPU Coverage

Several tech/gaming stories reference “RTX” in GPU branding (NVIDIA/GeForce, MSI laptops) — these are unrelated to RTX Corporation but can create headlines that confuse retail flows. Negative Sentiment: Near-term risk: tough year‑over‑year comps for commercial aerospace revenue and a relatively high P/E leave little room for a weak print; any earnings or guidance shortfall on April 21 could pressure the stock. Analyst Projections

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $196.50 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.63 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $264.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $200.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.11.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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