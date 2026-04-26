Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,008 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,490 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises about 2.4% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $20,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,457.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $573.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,401.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1,236.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $651.46 and a one year high of $1,547.22.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is a boost from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. ASML's payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Trending Headlines about ASML

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ASML shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Santander lowered shares of ASML from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $1,750.00 price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,504.38.

Read Our Latest Report on ASML

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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