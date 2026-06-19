Stone Wealth Partners Purchases New Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC

Stone Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,688 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Trading Up 10.6%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $133.99 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $673.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. The business's 50 day moving average price is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here