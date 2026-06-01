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Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
Alphabet logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO initiated a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter, buying 8,335 shares worth about $2.61 million. Alphabet now ranks as the firm’s 9th-largest holding, accounting for roughly 2.3% of its portfolio.
  • Alphabet reported strong quarterly earnings, with EPS of $5.11 versus the $2.64 consensus estimate and revenue of $109.9 billion, above expectations. The company also increased its quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share from $0.21.
  • Wall Street remains broadly bullish on GOOGL, with multiple analysts raising price targets and the stock carrying a Moderate Buy consensus and an average target price of $412.94. Recent headlines also highlight momentum in Google Cloud and AI-related partnerships, though legal and competitive risks remain in focus.
  • Interested in Alphabet? Here are five stocks we like better.

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,335 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $380.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $345.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.00 and a twelve month high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dbs Bank boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $412.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $9,859,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,674,560 shares in the company, valued at $508,028,012.80. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,369 shares of company stock worth $27,388,127. 11.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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