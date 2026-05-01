Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $464,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 45 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% during the second quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. This represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.30, for a total value of $1,119,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,488,239.70. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,001 shares of company stock worth $30,367,306. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Autonomous Res cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $922.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $923.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $869.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $866.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $545.50 and a one year high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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