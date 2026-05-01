Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,071 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 14,284 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 968.0% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts materially, boosting near‑term earnings expectations and supporting valuation upside for XOM. Erste Group raises EPS estimates

Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts materially, boosting near‑term earnings expectations and supporting valuation upside for XOM. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and heavy share buybacks remain bullish catalysts — Scotiabank recently raised its price target and Exxon’s multi‑billion buyback program continues to reduce float and support EPS. Analyst revision and buybacks

Analyst upgrades and heavy share buybacks remain bullish catalysts — Scotiabank recently raised its price target and Exxon’s multi‑billion buyback program continues to reduce float and support EPS. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 reporting logistics: Exxon will release its Q1 press release early May 1 with a CEO call — the print and management commentary on volumes, price realization and project progress will drive intraday moves. Earnings timing and preview

Q1 reporting logistics: Exxon will release its Q1 press release early May 1 with a CEO call — the print and management commentary on volumes, price realization and project progress will drive intraday moves. Neutral Sentiment: Street estimates: Consensus previews (Zacks) expect Q1 EPS near $1.07 on roughly $81.5B revenue — but upstream price/volume swings could push results either way, so the beat/miss will matter more than the headline. Zacks Q1 preview

Street estimates: Consensus previews (Zacks) expect Q1 EPS near $1.07 on roughly $81.5B revenue — but upstream price/volume swings could push results either way, so the beat/miss will matter more than the headline. Neutral Sentiment: Project activity: Subsea 7 announced a substantial EPCI award tied to ExxonMobil activity offshore Angola — indicates ongoing upstream investment but is more a contractor win than an immediate earnings boost for Exxon. Subsea 7 contract

Project activity: Subsea 7 announced a substantial EPCI award tied to ExxonMobil activity offshore Angola — indicates ongoing upstream investment but is more a contractor win than an immediate earnings boost for Exxon. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk: Analysts warn that the Strait of Hormuz conflict could have trimmed Q1 volumes/pricing and may weigh on revenue and refining margins — heightened volatility increases the chance of a guidance reset. Hormuz conflict impact

Geopolitical risk: Analysts warn that the Strait of Hormuz conflict could have trimmed Q1 volumes/pricing and may weigh on revenue and refining margins — heightened volatility increases the chance of a guidance reset. Negative Sentiment: Lawsuit risk: A new New Mexico lawsuit alleges Exxon understated orphaned‑well remediation liabilities for hundreds of wells — an adverse ruling or increased reserve requirements could raise future costs and ESG/legal uncertainty. Orphaned well lawsuit

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Barclays upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Stock Down 0.1%

ExxonMobil stock opened at $154.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $642.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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