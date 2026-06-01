Strategic Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Strategic Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 142.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $446.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.56. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.90 and a twelve month high of $448.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at $105,407,616. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,000,467.86. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $454.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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