Strategic Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,289 Intel Corporation $INTC

Strategic Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,289 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Intel by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 294,542 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 128,408 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 70,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlatl Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 47,151 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75. The company has a market cap of $620.81 billion, a PE ratio of -199.22 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Intel's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating on the stock. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KGI Securities cut shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel is benefiting from reports that the White House is backing its turnaround and that the company could win future foundry deals with major customers such as Apple, Nvidia, and SpaceX. What's Going On With Intel Stock Tuesday?

Intel is benefiting from reports that the White House is backing its turnaround and that the company could win future foundry deals with major customers such as Apple, Nvidia, and SpaceX. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted Intel’s momentum around its next-generation 14A process and the possibility of “risk production” by 2028, reinforcing hopes that the company can improve its competitiveness in advanced chips. “Risk Production Phase By 2028”: Intel Stock NASDAQ: INTC Gains as 14A Gets Closer

Analysts and media coverage highlighted Intel’s momentum around its next-generation 14A process and the possibility of “risk production” by 2028, reinforcing hopes that the company can improve its competitiveness in advanced chips. Positive Sentiment: Chip stocks rallied broadly, with Intel moving higher alongside peers like AMD and Micron as investors rotated back into AI and semiconductor names. Why Qualcomm, AMD, Intel, other AI stocks are surging sharply on Tuesday

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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