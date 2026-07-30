Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 102.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,220 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI's holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,645,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lam Research by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,344,347,000 after buying an additional 10,666,540 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,110,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,730,724,000 after buying an additional 3,671,073 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,199,441 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $890,040,000 after buying an additional 3,649,553 shares during the period. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3,826.9% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,459,377 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $592,176,000 after buying an additional 3,371,283 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,192,570. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 98,611 shares of company stock valued at $32,250,190 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $252.35 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $90.93 and a 52-week high of $438.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business's revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $364.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research earned $1.82 per share , above the $1.69 analyst consensus and up from $1.33 a year earlier. Revenue rose 30% year over year to a record $6.72 billion , slightly exceeding estimates. Lam Research Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Lam Research earned , above the $1.69 analyst consensus and up from $1.33 a year earlier. Revenue rose 30% year over year to a record , slightly exceeding estimates. Positive Sentiment: The company issued substantially stronger-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2027 guidance, calling for revenue of $7.7 billion to $8.5 billion and EPS of $2.00 to $2.30 , versus consensus estimates of $7.0 billion and $1.81, respectively. Lam Research Forecasts Strong Revenue on AI Boom

The company issued substantially stronger-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2027 guidance, calling for revenue of and EPS of , versus consensus estimates of $7.0 billion and $1.81, respectively. Positive Sentiment: Management cited robust demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, particularly from continued artificial-intelligence infrastructure investment and advanced chip production. The outlook suggests AI-related capital spending is supporting near-term orders. Lam Research Posts Record Quarterly Revenue

Management cited robust demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, particularly from continued artificial-intelligence infrastructure investment and advanced chip production. The outlook suggests AI-related capital spending is supporting near-term orders. Neutral Sentiment: The results were broadly viewed as a beat-and-raise report, although investors are assessing whether the unusually strong outlook is sustainable given Lam Research’s cyclical semiconductor-equipment business and elevated valuation.

The results were broadly viewed as a beat-and-raise report, although investors are assessing whether the unusually strong outlook is sustainable given Lam Research’s cyclical semiconductor-equipment business and elevated valuation. Negative Sentiment: LRCX remained under pressure amid a broad semiconductor pullback, tighter Federal Reserve expectations, Middle East tensions and renewed concerns that advances in Chinese lithography could alter China’s demand for foreign chipmaking equipment. These sector and geopolitical risks overshadowed the favorable quarterly figures. Lam Research Is Down After China Lithography Jitters

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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