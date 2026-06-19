Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Trims Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL trimmed its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,884 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 14,115 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL's holdings in Intel were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tempo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $81,180,000. SG Trading Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intel by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173,761 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $43,312,000 after purchasing an additional 214,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Arete Research increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.09.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Trading Up 10.6%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $673.43 billion, a PE ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. The business's 50 day moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $135.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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