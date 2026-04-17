Strategy Inc $MSTR Holdings Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,624 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 88,501 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.11% of Strategy worth $47,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Strategy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,884,275 shares of the software maker's stock worth $6,406,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,519 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Strategy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,014,295 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,837,778,000 after purchasing an additional 383,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Strategy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,048 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,929,731,000 after purchasing an additional 504,479 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Strategy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,205,258 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,354,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Strategy by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,593,085 shares of the software maker's stock worth $513,308,000 after purchasing an additional 194,987 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strategy alerts: Sign Up

Strategy Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $148.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 3.55. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $457.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.42 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 806.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.03) EPS.

Insider Activity at Strategy

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,400 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $444,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,658,200. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 3,299 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $456,350.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,170,938.59. The trade was a 12.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,452 shares of company stock worth $2,338,569. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy disclosed an additional ~$1.0B purchase of 13,927 BTC, increasing its corporate bitcoin treasury and reinforcing the company’s narrative as a large public bitcoin accumulator. This direct accumulation is a primary near‑term driver for MSTR equity. Article

Strategy disclosed an additional ~$1.0B purchase of 13,927 BTC, increasing its corporate bitcoin treasury and reinforcing the company’s narrative as a large public bitcoin accumulator. This direct accumulation is a primary near‑term driver for MSTR equity. Positive Sentiment: STRC trading liquidity surged, giving Strategy a new, non-dilutive funding channel to buy bitcoin (avoids issuing common equity) — that funding mechanic has attracted speculative and momentum flows into MSTR. Article

STRC trading liquidity surged, giving Strategy a new, non-dilutive funding channel to buy bitcoin (avoids issuing common equity) — that funding mechanic has attracted speculative and momentum flows into MSTR. Positive Sentiment: Broader bitcoin strength (mid‑$70k range) supports MSTR’s valuation because the stock behaves like a leveraged play on BTC — rising BTC prices improve Strategy’s NAV and reported unrealized gains. Article

Broader bitcoin strength (mid‑$70k range) supports MSTR’s valuation because the stock behaves like a leveraged play on BTC — rising BTC prices improve Strategy’s NAV and reported unrealized gains. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: B. Riley raised its price target (from $175 to $188) and maintained a Buy — adds institutional validation and may support further upside. Article

Analyst support: B. Riley raised its price target (from $175 to $188) and maintained a Buy — adds institutional validation and may support further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary continues to treat MSTR as a leveraged bitcoin proxy; that framing attracts both traders and value investors but makes the stock highly sensitive to BTC moves and accounting swings. Article

Market commentary continues to treat MSTR as a leveraged bitcoin proxy; that framing attracts both traders and value investors but makes the stock highly sensitive to BTC moves and accounting swings. Negative Sentiment: Funding tradeoffs: STRC carries a high coupon (~11.5% reported in coverage) and increases Strategy’s fixed cash obligations and capital‑structure complexity, which is a medium‑term profit/cashflow headwind if issuance continues. Article

Funding tradeoffs: STRC carries a high coupon (~11.5% reported in coverage) and increases Strategy’s fixed cash obligations and capital‑structure complexity, which is a medium‑term profit/cashflow headwind if issuance continues. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,400 shares recently (filed with the SEC) — a small but visible insider reduction that can weigh on near‑term sentiment. Article

Insider selling: Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,400 shares recently (filed with the SEC) — a small but visible insider reduction that can weigh on near‑term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and crypto press have questioned the company’s proprietary “bitcoin gain” metrics and highlighted accounting volatility (large unrealized losses/gains) — this adds caution for longer‑term investors. Article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Strategy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Strategy from $485.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Strategy from $440.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $268.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSTR

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Strategy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Strategy wasn't on the list.

While Strategy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here