Strategy Inc $MSTR Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,763 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 11,220 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Strategy were worth $15,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,656,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,205,258 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,354,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,804 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in Strategy by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 1,550,520 shares of the software maker's stock worth $499,593,000 after purchasing an additional 842,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Strategy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,048 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,929,731,000 after buying an additional 504,479 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Strategy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,014,295 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,837,778,000 after buying an additional 383,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Strategy

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 2,373 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $328,257.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,370.76. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $456,350.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,938.59. This trade represents a 12.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,314. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strategy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $268.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $212.00 target price on shares of Strategy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Strategy

Strategy Price Performance

MSTR opened at $165.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 3.55. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $457.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.28.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.42 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 136.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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