Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,039 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,702,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $320.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.52.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $246.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.87 and a 200-day moving average of $232.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

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