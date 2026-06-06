Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,984 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $930,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, New Street Research lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,922,461 shares of company stock valued at $387,385,083. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 6.2%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $205.10 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $203.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.55. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $140.85 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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