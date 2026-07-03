Strs Ohio Has $55.25 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Strs Ohio cut its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,277 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 118,543 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of CVS Health worth $55,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in CVS Health by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 96,324 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 9,031 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,713 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.9% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,384 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.28.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $104.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $106.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

See Also

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