Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566,651 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 237,280 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Intel were worth $69,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intel by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Arete Research lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $120.35 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $604.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.11 and a beta of 2.18. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on Intel’s turnaround story, with HSBC reportedly raising its price target to $200 and highlighting upside from Intel’s server and foundry businesses. Article Title

Wall Street remains constructive on Intel’s turnaround story, with HSBC reportedly raising its price target to $200 and highlighting upside from Intel’s server and foundry businesses. Positive Sentiment: Intel continues to get credit for AI PC, networking and foundry progress, and some market commentators still view the stock as a long-term chip winner despite the recent reset. Article Title

Intel continues to get credit for AI PC, networking and foundry progress, and some market commentators still view the stock as a long-term chip winner despite the recent reset. Neutral Sentiment: Intel named Joanna Lohkamp, CEO of Smart Wires and a former Intel executive, to Terra Innovatum’s board; the mention underscores her broader leadership background but has no direct impact on Intel’s operations. Article Title

Intel named Joanna Lohkamp, CEO of Smart Wires and a former Intel executive, to Terra Innovatum’s board; the mention underscores her broader leadership background but has no direct impact on Intel’s operations. Negative Sentiment: Intel was caught in a sector-wide selloff as chip stocks pulled back after an outsized run, with investors rotating out of high-flying AI and semiconductor names. Article Title

Intel was caught in a sector-wide selloff as chip stocks pulled back after an outsized run, with investors rotating out of high-flying AI and semiconductor names. Negative Sentiment: Broader caution around valuation and “bubble risk” in semis also pressured Intel, as reports said traders were locking in gains after the stock’s rapid rise this year. Article Title

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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