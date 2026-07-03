Strs Ohio Sells 105,323 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875,554 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 105,323 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Bank of America were worth $91,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,629,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $254,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,080 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Bank of America by 11.2% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 677,919 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 68,093 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,411,913 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,497,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,809 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 523,113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905,348 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $159,794,000 after purchasing an additional 71,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Bank of America Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:BAC opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $416.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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