Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV - Free Report) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,791 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,493 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company's stock.

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Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $162.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The business's 50 day moving average price is $157.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.70. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.34 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.50). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.92% and a net margin of 0.15%.The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Live Nation Entertainment News

Here are the key news stories impacting Live Nation Entertainment this week:

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 93,078 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $15,457,463.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 188,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,345,878.57. The trade was a 33.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 944 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $156,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,966,736.10. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 157,798 shares of company stock valued at $26,088,615 in the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 9th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company's core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry's largest ticketing platforms.

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