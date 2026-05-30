Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,367 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of Stryker worth $248,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 16,797 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Stryker by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Stryker Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:SYK opened at $305.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $321.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.15. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Stryker's payout ratio is 40.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

See Also

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