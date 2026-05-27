Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by GS Investments Inc.

GS Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,685 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 2.2% of GS Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GS Investments Inc.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,937.45. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore set a $355.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.48.

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Stryker Trading Down 1.1%

SYK opened at $313.08 on Wednesday. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $404.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.12. The firm has a market cap of $120.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.74%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

See Also

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