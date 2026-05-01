Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,838 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Stryker worth $89,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stryker alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,291 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $11,917,396,000 after acquiring an additional 133,892 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Stryker by 13.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,338,050 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,342,987,000 after purchasing an additional 741,542 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,303,290 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $851,457,000 after purchasing an additional 96,662 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $887,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,998 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,918 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $689,404,000 after buying an additional 80,536 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stryker News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $437.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $397.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $403.00 to $357.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $421.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $314.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $311.31 and a 12 month high of $404.87. The company has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 12.92%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.91 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is 41.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,457,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $891,814,566.52. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stryker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stryker wasn't on the list.

While Stryker currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here