Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Position in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,655 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 44,995 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd's holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company's stock.

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LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.06. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $52.79.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 27.05%.The firm had revenue of $85.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. Analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. LXP Industrial Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LXP. Evercore set a $51.00 price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.88.

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LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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