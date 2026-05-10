Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 13,962 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd's holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $402.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $405.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL stock opened at $360.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $352.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.64. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $293.43 and a twelve month high of $435.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Carlisle Companies's payout ratio is 25.87%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 24,180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.04, for a total value of $9,866,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,094 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,279,555.76. The trade was a 44.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.05, for a total transaction of $745,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,530,742.85. This trade represents a 32.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 68,289 shares of company stock valued at $28,125,467 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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