Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Free Report) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the company's stock after selling 63,425 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd's holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 6,322.2% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 65.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 612 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 83.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $31.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.68. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $72.50.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $795.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.44 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 8.21%.The company's revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Ryan Specialty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In related news, Director Patrick G. Ryan, Jr. bought 25,500 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 428,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114,668.20. This represents a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ryan Specialty from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Ryan Specialty from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ryan Specialty

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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