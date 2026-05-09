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Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Invests $2.94 Million in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Amrize logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management disclosed a new fourth-quarter position in Amrize, buying 54,307 shares worth about $2.94 million.
  • Amrize insiders have also been buying stock: CTO Roald Brouwer and CFO Ian A. Johnston both made recent purchases, and insiders bought 77,836 shares valued at about $4.51 million in the last quarter.
  • Analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus on Amrize, with a target price of $64.50, while the company recently reported quarterly revenue growth of 4.7% but earnings that missed estimates.
  • Interested in Amrize? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRZ. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amrize during the second quarter worth $265,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Amrize during the second quarter worth $205,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Amrize during the second quarter worth $3,870,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Amrize during the second quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amrize during the second quarter worth $1,065,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Roald Brouwer bought 2,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.88 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer owned 18,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,944.16. The trade was a 12.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian A. Johnston bought 4,250 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 25,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,479,983.40. This trade represents a 20.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 77,836 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,449. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amrize from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Amrize from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $70.00 target price on shares of Amrize in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amrize from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amrize

Amrize Price Performance

AMRZ stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. Amrize Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.29.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Amrize had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. Amrize's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amrize Ltd will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Amrize Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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