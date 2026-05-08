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Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Invests $4.91 Million in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Fiserv logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management bought a new stake of 73,145 Fiserv shares in Q4, valued at about $4.91 million, and institutional investors now own roughly 90.98% of the stock.
  • Fiserv reported quarterly EPS of $1.79 (above the $1.57 estimate) while revenue slightly missed, and set FY2026 guidance of 8.00–8.30 EPS, roughly in line with analysts' expectations.
  • Analysts' consensus rating on Fiserv is Hold with a consensus price target of $87.48 (8 Buy, 27 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • Interested in Fiserv? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,145 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,913,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $91.00 price objective (down from $99.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research cut Fiserv from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Fiserv from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.48.

Read Our Latest Report on FISV

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2%

Fiserv stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $191.91.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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