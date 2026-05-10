Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Makes New Investment in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,003 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 907 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.38, for a total value of $614,383.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 31,493 shares in the company, valued at $21,332,728.34. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.70, for a total value of $2,182,357.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,264,027.80. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $4,039,279. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $728.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business's 50 day moving average is $703.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $634.84. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12-month low of $370.50 and a 12-month high of $750.00.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $748.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $718.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $738.83.

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Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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