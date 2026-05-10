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Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases New Position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Qnity Electronics logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management opened a new position in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter, buying 27,590 shares valued at about $2.25 million.
  • Institutional interest in Qnity remains strong, with other major investors such as Vanguard, MFS, UBS, M&T Bank, and Allspring also adding new stakes in the company.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but generally positive: six analysts rate the stock a Buy, while two rate it Hold, and the average price target is $129.57 despite the shares recently trading around $147.24.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,590 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,226,626,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $125,587,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $120,414,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $65,334,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,200,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on Q. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a "hold (c-)" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Qnity Electronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Q stock opened at $147.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $124.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $151.36.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. Qnity Electronics's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Qnity Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Qnity Electronics is a technology company focused on electronics-related products and services. The company develops and provides solutions for customers that need specialized electronic components, systems, or related capabilities across industrial and commercial applications.

Publicly available information on Qnity Electronics is limited, so a detailed description of its product lineup, geographic footprint, or leadership is not readily available. Based on the name and available context, the company appears to operate in the electronics sector, but further specifics should be confirmed through company filings or official disclosures.

Because reliable, detailed information is not available, this summary is intentionally brief and avoids adding unverified details.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Q? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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